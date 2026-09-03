Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Hit Disneyland Weeks After Wedding

Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony Towns Newlywed Bliss at Disneyland

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Hit Disneyland
Launch Gallery
'The happiest place on Earth' Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Nothing says newlywed bliss like a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth ... and that's exactly where Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were this week.

The cute couple hit up Disneyland on Tuesday ... just a couple weeks after tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

090326_kat kal
DISNEY DAY
Video: Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Hit Disneyland Weeks After Wedding
TMZSports.com

TMZ obtained photos and a video of the outing ... and you can see the newlyweds having a blast as they made their way through the Anaheim amusement park.

The model and her man kept things cozy and casual ... KAT was rocking sweatpants and a T-shirt, while Jordyn stunned in a tank and sweats -- not to mention her bridal Minnie Mouse ears.

0903-Jordyn-Woods-Disneyland-1
TMZ.com

The New York Knicks player and the reality star exchanged vows on August 15 ... surrounded by a ton of famous faces.

And from the looks of it, it seems like married life is off to a great start for the lovebirds.

Related articles