Nothing says newlywed bliss like a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth ... and that's exactly where Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were this week.

The cute couple hit up Disneyland on Tuesday ... just a couple weeks after tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

Play video content Video: Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Hit Disneyland Weeks After Wedding TMZSports.com

TMZ obtained photos and a video of the outing ... and you can see the newlyweds having a blast as they made their way through the Anaheim amusement park.

The model and her man kept things cozy and casual ... KAT was rocking sweatpants and a T-shirt, while Jordyn stunned in a tank and sweats -- not to mention her bridal Minnie Mouse ears.

The New York Knicks player and the reality star exchanged vows on August 15 ... surrounded by a ton of famous faces.