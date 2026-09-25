Jayda Cheaves Hot Shots To Slay Her 28th Birthday

Jayda Cheaves is celebrating another trip around the sun ... and we're looking back at her hottest shots ... including vacay slays, lots of skimpy bikinis, and plenty of sexy snaps.

Jayda's famous for her appearances on "The Impact: Atlanta" and "Wild 'N Out" ... and she boasts over 8 million followers on social media ... but it's her body that's taking center stage here.

Prepare for unlimited eye candy -- like this thirst trap, where she's rockin' an orange stringy bikini and serving up some serious heat!