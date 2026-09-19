Serena Page's Sexy Snaps To Celebrate Her 27th Birthday

Serena Page dominated the "Love Island USA" villa ... and now she's doing the same on social media -- winning with these sexy snaps we've put together for her special day.

The reality star and influencer turned 27 today ... so it's the perfect time to check out these steaming hot snaps of Serena baring her bod.

Serena is a big fan of the beach ... and unabashedly flashing her curves while posing against a few idyllic backdrops.

While often in a bikini, Serena also looks great in more formal wear ... including this revealing top.

Basically, Serena's bringing as much heat off the island as she did on it ... see for yourself!