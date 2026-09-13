Lili Reinhart Hot Shots To Slay Her 30th Birthday

Guess what?! It's Lili Reinhart's birthday! And you know what that means ... time to celebrate with some hot shots!

Lili just turned the big 3-0 -- and in honor of hitting such a major milestone, it's only fair that we compiled her steamiest snaps all in one place.

The actress loves showing off her fit figure with a fun gym selfie ... showing everyone how she keeps it tight.

And she also loves flaunting her forbidden fruits ... like in this red-hot sexy swimsuit!