'Crazy In Love' For Beyoncé's Hot Shots, Happy 45th Birthday

We know Beyoncé drops the bass, and for her big 4-5 birthday, these hot shots are picking up the tempo!

Throw your hands up for body-hugging fashion that hits all the right notes, and matching sets worthy of a front-row seat 🥵 Hair down or hair up, Queen Bey reigns supreme!

Sexy snaps from this thigh-high hottie are bound to make your dreams come true! While we patiently wait for her next global domination, park yourself in our hot shots gallery!