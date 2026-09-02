Lala Kent Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 36th Bday!
Lala Kent Hot Shots Ooh Lala! Happy 36th Birthday!
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Lala Kent always promises to give them Lala ... and you know the "Vanderpump Rules" star always delivers.
The bombshell turned 36 today, and we have to say she's lookin' hot as ever after another trip around the sun!
The valley's always pretty hot ... but Lala's been turning up those temps ever since she moved over the hill.
So let's celebrate this hot mama's birthday with her steamiest snaps! Check out our gallery ... and thank us later.