Lea Michele Hot Shots For Her 40th Birthday

Lea Michele just turned the big 4-0 ... which means it's time to celebrate in a way that would make Rachel Berry proud!

After all, she just hit a pretty big milestone ... and looks just as good as ever! That's why we're honoring LM by showing off her sexiest snaps to date!

Like, helloooo ... do you see those abs?! This Broadway babe's been blessing our timelines with her fit figure for years -- and that's certainly something to celebrate!