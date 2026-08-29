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Lea Michele Hot Shots For Her 40th Birthday

Lea Michele Hot Shots for Her Big 4-0!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Lea Michele's Sexy Snapshots
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Lea Michele Hot Shots Launch Gallery
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Lea Michele just turned the big 4-0 ... which means it's time to celebrate in a way that would make Rachel Berry proud!

After all, she just hit a pretty big milestone ... and looks just as good as ever! That's why we're honoring LM by showing off her sexiest snaps to date!

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Like, helloooo ... do you see those abs?! This Broadway babe's been blessing our timelines with her fit figure for years -- and that's certainly something to celebrate!

Don't rain on Lea's parade ... check out our gallery and send her a little birthday love!

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