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Ayla Woodruff Hot Shots To Slay Her 34th Birthday

Influencer Ayla Woodruff Hot Shots for Her 34th Birthday

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ayla Woodruff Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ayla Woodruff Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Ayla Woodruff is blowing out 34 candles ... and we're marking the occasion with some of her hottest bikini shots.

The lifestyle influencer has built a following off fitness, travel and plenty of eye-popping looks ... and she definitely knows her way around a bikini.

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From poolside poses to barely-there beachwear ... Ayla knows how to keep the temperature up, so here's to another trip around the sun looking this good.

Click through the gallery for more of Ayla's hottest shots!

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