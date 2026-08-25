Ayla Woodruff Hot Shots To Slay Her 34th Birthday

Ayla Woodruff is blowing out 34 candles ... and we're marking the occasion with some of her hottest bikini shots.

The lifestyle influencer has built a following off fitness, travel and plenty of eye-popping looks ... and she definitely knows her way around a bikini.

From poolside poses to barely-there beachwear ... Ayla knows how to keep the temperature up, so here's to another trip around the sun looking this good.