Bebe Rexha Hot Shots For 37th Birthday

Birthday Hot Shots In The Name of Love

In the name of love ... would ya' take a look at these Bebe Rexha birthday hot shots!!!

The "In The Name of Love" singer is celebrating another scorchin' year around the sun, so let's dive into some sultry fun.

Leave it up to Bebe to sport stringy bikinis and animal print 'suits -- just the cherry on top of this sweet Sunday!

And of course, a booty-ful selfie to get you stoked for all the goodies ... No one rocks blue, cheeky swimwear like this blonde bombshell.

"Would you walk in? Would you let me do it first? Do it all in the name of love!" Check out the gallery!