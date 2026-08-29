August 2026 Hot Shots: Stars Soak Up Peak Heat
August Hot Shots Stars Soak Up Peak Heat, Summer Ain't Over Yet!
Published
The Hollywood heat is peaking, and the celebs were showin' more skin, less fabric ... and their sexy August selfies will have you geeking 🥵!
Check out the gallery -- Emily Ratajkowski got handsy with herself on the back of a boat, the coast was clear, and Lexi Rivera was ready to make waves, and watch out for the teeny-tiny bikini worn best by Andreina Santos.
And the bulky bros were in full effect -- Lewis Hamilton took a quick timeout from his bae Kim Kardashian -- snapping this shirtless mirror selfie ... and Bryan Abasolo's abs are chiseled to perfection!
Summer ain't over yet, y'all -- we'll see y'all in this month's Hot Shots gallery!