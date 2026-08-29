August 2026 Hot Shots: Stars Soak Up Peak Heat

The Hollywood heat is peaking, and the celebs were showin' more skin, less fabric ... and their sexy August selfies will have you geeking 🥵!

Check out the gallery -- Emily Ratajkowski got handsy with herself on the back of a boat, the coast was clear, and Lexi Rivera was ready to make waves, and watch out for the teeny-tiny bikini worn best by Andreina Santos.

And the bulky bros were in full effect -- Lewis Hamilton took a quick timeout from his bae Kim Kardashian -- snapping this shirtless mirror selfie ... and Bryan Abasolo's abs are chiseled to perfection!