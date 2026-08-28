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Carmen Electra's Topless Fruit Session Is About as Steamy as It Gets

Carmen Electra My Forbidden Fruit Is Bananas!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Carmen Electra Hot Shots
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Hope y'all are hungry heading into the weekend, 'cuz Carmen Electra is lookin' like a fine-apple, and if her latest fruit photos don't appease your appetite, then you clearly haven't worked up a proper one!

Check out the gallery ... at 54 years old, the "Baywatch" babe went topless on a balcony ... covering her nipples with fruit ... and then added a banana to the mix, because apparently one serving of fruit wasn't enough.

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BANANA BABE
Video: Carmen Electra Eats Banana Slowly

See it for your own eyes -- Carmen's getting her potassium fix, sitting pretty while seductively biting into a banana.

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When you look as sexy as Carmen, a booty-ful shot goes a long way -- this blue number is totes doing her justice!

Still hungry? Give your belly a break ... there's plenty more to savor in this stellar collection ... so dive into the gallery! There's more forbidden fruit where that came from.

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