Carmen Electra's Topless Fruit Session Is About as Steamy as It Gets

Hope y'all are hungry heading into the weekend, 'cuz Carmen Electra is lookin' like a fine-apple, and if her latest fruit photos don't appease your appetite, then you clearly haven't worked up a proper one!

Check out the gallery ... at 54 years old, the "Baywatch" babe went topless on a balcony ... covering her nipples with fruit ... and then added a banana to the mix, because apparently one serving of fruit wasn't enough.

Play video content Video: Carmen Electra Eats Banana Slowly

See it for your own eyes -- Carmen's getting her potassium fix, sitting pretty while seductively biting into a banana.

When you look as sexy as Carmen, a booty-ful shot goes a long way -- this blue number is totes doing her justice!