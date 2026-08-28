Carmen Electra's Topless Fruit Session Is About as Steamy as It Gets
Carmen Electra My Forbidden Fruit Is Bananas!!!
Hope y'all are hungry heading into the weekend, 'cuz Carmen Electra is lookin' like a fine-apple, and if her latest fruit photos don't appease your appetite, then you clearly haven't worked up a proper one!
Check out the gallery ... at 54 years old, the "Baywatch" babe went topless on a balcony ... covering her nipples with fruit ... and then added a banana to the mix, because apparently one serving of fruit wasn't enough.
See it for your own eyes -- Carmen's getting her potassium fix, sitting pretty while seductively biting into a banana.
When you look as sexy as Carmen, a booty-ful shot goes a long way -- this blue number is totes doing her justice!
Still hungry? Give your belly a break ... there's plenty more to savor in this stellar collection ... so dive into the gallery! There's more forbidden fruit where that came from.