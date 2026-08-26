Keke Palmer Hot Shots To Ring In Her 33rd Birthday
Keke Palmer Not Just One of Them Days ... It's My Smoking Hot Birthday!!!
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Keke Palmer's hot shots are light-years ahead of the competition ... and we've put together a gallery of some of the best to celebrate her 33rd birthday.
Check out the star showing off her banging bod in these bikini snaps ... giving fans a glimpse of the floral tattoo running up her side.
This "Scream Queens" star's yellow and pink bikini has us screaming, too ... flashing a smooch for the camera while wearing the barely-there garment.
Of course, fans can look, but shooting their shot probably won't work ... because Keke's seemingly in a relationship with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.
In any case, this hot one is always strutting her stuff ... and the proof is in the pics.
Happy Birthday!!!