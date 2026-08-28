Gabrielle Union Brings It On For Hot Yacht Getaway

Just when you think Gabrielle Union couldn't get any hotter, she says ... bring it on! The actress is blessing our feeds as she's livin' it up on a yacht.

Gab was lookin' fab in her teeny bikinis ... flaunting her killer curves as she soaked up the summer sun.

You know Dwyane Wade was enjoying the view ... and we're obviously not talking about the crystal-clear water and the sunny skies.