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Gabrielle Union Brings It On For Hot Yacht Getaway

Gabrielle Union Hottie with a Yachty!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Gabrielle Union's Summer Yacht Getaway
Launch Gallery
Summer Lovin' Launch Gallery

Just when you think Gabrielle Union couldn't get any hotter, she says ... bring it on! The actress is blessing our feeds as she's livin' it up on a yacht.

Gab was lookin' fab in her teeny bikinis ... flaunting her killer curves as she soaked up the summer sun.

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You know Dwyane Wade was enjoying the view ... and we're obviously not talking about the crystal-clear water and the sunny skies.

Check out our gallery to see Gabrielle in all her glory!

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