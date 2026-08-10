Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Show Off Summer Bodies on Yacht

It's clear Kate Moss' daughter takes after her model mama ... because they're looking strikingly similar as they soak up the sun in their sexy swimwear.

Kate and Lila Grace Moss were snapped during a yacht trip in Formentera -- an island in Spain -- on Saturday, where they showed off their fabulous physiques in revealing swimsuits.

52-year-old Kate stunned in a plunging black one-piece that flattered her figure ... and showcased her back.

Kate's model daughter was rocking a teeny floral bikini ... and they went for a dip in the sea on a gorgeous day in the Mediterranean.

Kate and Lila assembled quite the gorgeous girl group for a little fun in the sun ... models Ruby Lyn, Olivia Neill and Rose Ferguson were all aboard too ... turning their yacht into a floating runway.