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Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Bikini Bod, Locks Lips with Boyfriend on Yacht

Jennifer Aniston Public Display Afloat ... Makes Out With BF on Yacht!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Pack on PDA
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Jennifer Aniston's on a steamy summer adventure with her man ... packing on the PDA while floating near Mallorca.

The actress was spotted wearing a tiny black bikini top and tiny white shorts ... and making out with Jim Curtis Friday.

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Check it out ... the two couldn't keep their hands off each other on their adventure while they soaked up some rays along with Jason Bateman -- Jennifer's celeb pal and costar in the "Horrible Bosses" movies.

Jennifer also got off the deck and onto the water ... pedaling a kayak atop the crisp blue sea.

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If you don't know ... Jennifer and Jim have been publicly linked for about a year now -- sparking initial romance rumors last July while also hanging around Mallorca!

The two went Instagram official later in the year ... igniting a ton of chatter when she referred to him as her "love" in a heartfelt social media post.

Jennifer Aniston's Pretty Pictures
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Jennifer Aniston's Pretty Pictures Launch Gallery
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As you may know ... Jennifer's got a lot of time to vacation. She was supposed to be in the upcoming TV series "I'm Glad My Mom Died" based on Jennette McCurdy's memoir of the same name -- but pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

Bummer for fans excited about the project ... but we're sure Jim doesn't mind the extra quality time!

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