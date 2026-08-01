Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Bikini Bod, Locks Lips with Boyfriend on Yacht

Jennifer Aniston's on a steamy summer adventure with her man ... packing on the PDA while floating near Mallorca.

The actress was spotted wearing a tiny black bikini top and tiny white shorts ... and making out with Jim Curtis Friday.

Check it out ... the two couldn't keep their hands off each other on their adventure while they soaked up some rays along with Jason Bateman -- Jennifer's celeb pal and costar in the "Horrible Bosses" movies.

Jennifer also got off the deck and onto the water ... pedaling a kayak atop the crisp blue sea.

If you don't know ... Jennifer and Jim have been publicly linked for about a year now -- sparking initial romance rumors last July while also hanging around Mallorca!

The two went Instagram official later in the year ... igniting a ton of chatter when she referred to him as her "love" in a heartfelt social media post.

As you may know ... Jennifer's got a lot of time to vacation. She was supposed to be in the upcoming TV series "I'm Glad My Mom Died" based on Jennette McCurdy's memoir of the same name -- but pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.