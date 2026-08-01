Camila Cabello Rocks Blue String Bikini on Greece Vacation

Camila Cabello is soaking up the sun in Greece while showing off her assets in a grayish-blue string bikini.

Check out her stunning Instagram photos from Friday ... the pop star looks sun-kissed and confident as she shows off her toned torso in the tiny two-piece. She took her sizzling snaps both in the stunning turquoise water and beachside with a drink in her hand.

The Mediterranean vacation comes during an exciting summer for Camila -- she attended the Brazil vs. Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 in July, popped into Mexico, and watched Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in New York City.

And, she's writing an album amidst all the fun.