Camila Cabello Seas the Day on Yacht in Cannes, France
Camila Cabello Seas The Day On Yacht ... Welcome To Cannes!
Published
France will make you dance and so will these Camila Cabello bae-cay pics! Hop on board as we take you to Cannes with the sexy singer ...
The 28-year-old Cuba native captured the essence of Cannes in France, one photo at a time -- sailing the Mediterranean Sea, soakin' up the vacay vibes and enjoying some "gace 🍦."
Showin' some leg to her millions of fans, Camilla hit the dock and lounged for an effortless and elegant selfie -- donning this white frilly ensemble.
Camila kicks off her "Yours, C Tour" on June 28th ... She posted to her Instagram story, "guys I miss you I can't wait for tour 😭."
Hit the deck with Camila and our fab vacay photo gallery!