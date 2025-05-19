Camila Cabello Seas the Day on Yacht in Cannes, France

France will make you dance and so will these Camila Cabello bae-cay pics! Hop on board as we take you to Cannes with the sexy singer ...

The 28-year-old Cuba native captured the essence of Cannes in France, one photo at a time -- sailing the Mediterranean Sea, soakin' up the vacay vibes and enjoying some "gace 🍦."

Showin' some leg to her millions of fans, Camilla hit the dock and lounged for an effortless and elegant selfie -- donning this white frilly ensemble.

Camila kicks off her "Yours, C Tour" on June 28th ... She posted to her Instagram story, "guys I miss you I can't wait for tour 😭."