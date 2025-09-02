Camila Cabello Reacts to Fifth Harmony Reunion at Jonas Brothers Concert

Fifth Harmony may "Never Be the Same" without Camila Cabello ... but she's all for their recent reunion!

CC showed her former bandmates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani some love on social media following their surprise reunion at the Jonas Brothers concert over the weekend ... commenting 4 heart emojis under the video of their time onstage.

As you know, Camila was a founding member of the band after the girls were grouped together on "The X Factor" in 2012, but she left in December 2016 to pursue a solo career.

There was plenty of buzz about why Camila really exited the group ... and rumors of tension after the girls had a fifth person jump backward off the stage at the top of their performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "Havana" singer opened up about why she left the band during her appearance on "Call Her Daddy" in 2024, explaining she began following her passion for songwriting and decided she wanted to write for herself.

She added ... "I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, 'I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned.'"

It's unclear if she was asked to be part of the group's reunion on Sunday when they took the stage at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

Ally, Lauren, Dinah and Normani all seemed to have a blast performing their hits "Worth It" and "Work From Home," with Ally writing on social media the reunion was "special."

