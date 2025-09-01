Fifth Harmony Reunites at Jonas Brothers Dallas Concert After 7 Years

Fifth Harmony is back together -- but not quite complete.

The girl group made a surprise reunion Sunday night at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, TX ... but original member Camila Cabello was noticeably absent. Instead, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani hit the stage to belt out their smash hits "Worth It" and "Work From Home."

"Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back 💖," the group posted on social after the show.

Speculation about a reunion had been swirling earlier in the day when the group's X account broke its 7-year silence with a teaser hashtag: "#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree."

Cabello's absence wasn't exactly shocking -- she famously quit the group back in December 2016 to launch her solo career, leaving the other four to release one last self-titled album in 2017 before parting ways. Fifth Harmony first formed on The X Factor USA in 2012.

BTW, Camila just played a show in Sydney on Saturday night -- so it's unclear if her schedule just didn't line up with the reunion, or if she truly was left out of the big event.