Fifth Harmony Singer Ally Brooke Marries Will Bracey in Intimate Ceremony

Ties the Knot With Will Bracey in Cozy Ceremony!!!

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke has found her perfect balance -- 'cause she’s officially tied the knot with Will Bracey!

The duo made it official in a dreamy sunset ceremony, officiated by none other than Bieber’s pastor, Judah Smith, at L.A.'s iconic Hotel Bel-Air on Saturday. And the pics are absolutely stunning.

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke is now married to Will Bracey. 💍 pic.twitter.com/DYXDzYqipW — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 29, 2025 @PopBase

Ally was glowing in a fitted strapless white wedding dress by Lee Petra Grebenau, looking every bit the bride of the year. Will, the Chief Operating Officer for the Bieber family, was all suited and booted, matching her elegance step for step.

The singer told PEOPLE that married life was already the most incredible feeling she’s ever experienced -- gushing about being a wife and absolutely loving her new husband.

It was a small, intimate affair -- just a week before, they told their family they’d be eloping!

Ally’s former Fifth Harmony bandmates weren’t there, but she made sure to mention they were on her mind -- after all, she met Bracey while he was working as the band's tour manager. It’s all come full circle!