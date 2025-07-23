Camila Cabello & BF Henry Junior Chalhoub on Beach in Ibiza

My New Man & I Are 'Shameless' About Beach Bodies!!!

Camila Cabello and her new man are back at the beach ... going for a quick dip together after their wet and wild make-out sesh earlier this week.

The singer-songwriter hit the beach with Henry Junior Chalhoub in Ibiza Tuesday ... emerging from the water in their form-fitting bathing suits.

Camila put onlookers in a "Better Place" with her tiny white bikini ... drawing eyes and dropping jaws while prancing around the waves.

Chalhoub's not looking too bad himself in his red and black shorts ... showing off his strong, hairy chest while following Camila back to the shore.

There's no touching in these pics ... but, we know these two are crazy about one another -- 'cause on Monday, they were locking lips in a wet embrace while floating through the water.

Chaloub -- a billionaire heir, BTW -- was all over Camila in the snaps ... and with how she pulls off swimwear, it's not hard to see why.