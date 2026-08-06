Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body on Vacation in Spain

Eva Longoria My Beach Body's Not Feeling The Blues

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eva Longoria Stuns In Blue Bikini
Launch Gallery
Hot Mami Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Eva Longoria is back at it again ... showing off her smoking hot bod while trying to stay cool at a beach in Spain.

The actress slipped into a skimpy sky-blue bikini for a beach day in Marbella ... looking sexy as she worked on her tan, walked on the sand and splashed in the sea.

0806-Eva-Longoria-Blue-Bikini-PRIMARY
Backgrid

Of course, Eva's husband, Jose Baston, was there with her -- but enough about him ... back to the tan and toned hottie!

Eva Longoria's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Eva Longoria's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

51-year-old Eva knows a camera is always on her -- but she genuinely seemed to be having a good time and not hamming it up too much for the paps.

But even if she did -- who cares ... when you look this darn good, you can get away with anything!!!

Related articles