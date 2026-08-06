Eva Longoria Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body on Vacation in Spain

Eva Longoria is back at it again ... showing off her smoking hot bod while trying to stay cool at a beach in Spain.

The actress slipped into a skimpy sky-blue bikini for a beach day in Marbella ... looking sexy as she worked on her tan, walked on the sand and splashed in the sea.

Of course, Eva's husband, Jose Baston, was there with her -- but enough about him ... back to the tan and toned hottie!

51-year-old Eva knows a camera is always on her -- but she genuinely seemed to be having a good time and not hamming it up too much for the paps.