Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Shows Off Flawless Figure in Cheeky Bikini at the Beach

Eva Longoria Soaks Up Spanish Sun in Teeny Bikini

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eva Longoria Slays At 51 -- Rocks Bikini Beachside
Launch Gallery
Peek-a-booty! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Eva Longoria is a wonder in white as she sports a cheeky bikini to soak up some sun on the Spanish coast.

The 51-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in the teeny 2-piece on Thursday while she laid out on the Marbella beach and waded in the water with her son, Santiago

0625-Eva-Longoria-White-Bikini-Vacay-SUB-1
Backgrid

The actress also stunned when she was covered up ... rocking an oversized button-down as she shared a smooch with husband José "Pepe" Bastón.

0625-Eva-Longoria-White-Bikini-Vacay-SUB-2
Backgrid

With her beach body on display, the "Desperate Housewives" alum certainly embodies "sun's out, buns out," if you get what we're sayin.'

Is it hot in here, or is it just Eva?! Check out our gallery to see more shots of this gorgeous gal in her skimpy swimsuit!

Related articles