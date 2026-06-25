Eva Longoria Shows Off Flawless Figure in Cheeky Bikini at the Beach

Eva Longoria is a wonder in white as she sports a cheeky bikini to soak up some sun on the Spanish coast.

The 51-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in the teeny 2-piece on Thursday while she laid out on the Marbella beach and waded in the water with her son, Santiago.

The actress also stunned when she was covered up ... rocking an oversized button-down as she shared a smooch with husband José "Pepe" Bastón.

With her beach body on display, the "Desperate Housewives" alum certainly embodies "sun's out, buns out," if you get what we're sayin.'