Eva Longoria Heats Up the Beach in Black String Bikini
Eva Longoria kicked off her weekend early ... sunning her buns in a teeny tiny black swimsuit in Marbella, Spain on Friday!
Check out the gallery of sizzling pics -- Eva flaunts her toned physique in a revealing string bikini as she takes a stroll along the beach. She appeared to dip in all the way, as exemplified by the water glistening across her smooth skin and her wet hair slicked back into a ponytail.
Eva has been embracing the beach life all summer long -- just a few weeks ago, we spotted her rocking a blue bikini in Marbella while spending time with her husband José Bastón -- who she kissed at one point during their day under the Spanish sun.
And just before that, she showed off her tanned curves in a bright orange two-piece.
Earlier in July, she had some gal pal time with Christina Milian in Spain ... and it's a surprise the stars didn't shut the whole beach down by being too hot!
It's the summer of beaches and bikinis for Eva ... and it's safe to say we ain't mad about it at all!