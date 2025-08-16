Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Heats Up the Beach in Black String Bikini

Eva Longoria Rocks Teeny String Bikini While Soaking up Spanish Sun!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eva Longoria Splashin' in Marbella, Spain
Splash News

Eva Longoria kicked off her weekend early ... sunning her buns in a teeny tiny black swimsuit in Marbella, Spain on Friday!

Check out the gallery of sizzling pics -- Eva flaunts her toned physique in a revealing string bikini as she takes a stroll along the beach. She appeared to dip in all the way, as exemplified by the water glistening across her smooth skin and her wet hair slicked back into a ponytail.

eva longoria Splash News sub 2
Splash News

Eva has been embracing the beach life all summer long -- just a few weeks ago, we spotted her rocking a blue bikini in Marbella while spending time with her husband José Bastón -- who she kissed at one point during their day under the Spanish sun.

Backgrid

And just before that, she showed off her tanned curves in a bright orange two-piece.

Backgrid

Earlier in July, she had some gal pal time with Christina Milian in Spain ... and it's a surprise the stars didn't shut the whole beach down by being too hot!

It's the summer of beaches and bikinis for Eva ... and it's safe to say we ain't mad about it at all!

