Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Sizzles in Pink Bikini During Family Beach Day in Spain

eva longoria pretty in pink For Beach Day in Spain

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eva Longoria Beach Day in Pink Bikini
Launch Gallery
LIFE'S A BEACH Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Eva Longoria turned heads in Spain this weekend -- not just for her sizzling pink bikini, but for the sweet moment she shared helping her husband adjust his arm sling before sealing it with a kiss.

eva-longoria-backgrid-2
Backgrid

Eva was photographed in Marbella with hubby José Bastón where the actress was seen soaking up the sun with her family, looking radiant in a straw hat as they snapped selfies and enjoyed a laid-back beach day.

eva-longoria-backgrid-1
Backgrid

The outing comes days after Eva missed her bestie Lauren Sanchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy but sources tell TMZ there’s a good reason for her absence. We're told Longoria is currently in production on the third installment of "Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain," the CNN series she hosts and produces.

eva-longoria-backgrid-3
Backgrid

Who needs a billionaire wedding when you've got sunshine, selfies, and a whole lot of love on the sand?

related articles