Eva Longoria Sizzles in Pink Bikini During Family Beach Day in Spain

Eva Longoria turned heads in Spain this weekend -- not just for her sizzling pink bikini, but for the sweet moment she shared helping her husband adjust his arm sling before sealing it with a kiss.

Eva was photographed in Marbella with hubby José Bastón where the actress was seen soaking up the sun with her family, looking radiant in a straw hat as they snapped selfies and enjoyed a laid-back beach day.

The outing comes days after Eva missed her bestie Lauren Sanchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy but sources tell TMZ there’s a good reason for her absence. We're told Longoria is currently in production on the third installment of "Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain," the CNN series she hosts and produces.