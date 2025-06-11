Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Shows Off Beach Body in Spain As She Kisses Husband José Bastón

Published
SplashNews/Backgrid

Eva Longoria was living la vida luxe -- flaunting her killer beach bod while soaking up the Spanish sun with hubby José Bastón in tow.

The actress turned heads in a dangerously low-cut peach swimsuit that hugged every curve -- and judging by the PDA, José couldn’t take his eyes -- or hands -- off her.

One thing about Eva -- she wasn’t just sunbathing pretty. She was all in ...ocean frolicking, PDA-flashing, full of laughs and living her best beach life.

0611-Eva-Longoria-Husband-Spain-SUB-2
SplashNews/Backgrid

As for José -- he clearly knew Eva was serving, and made sure to keep her literally all to himself. Can you blame him?

Sun, sea, and zero shame in the PDA game -- now that’s how you do a beach day!

