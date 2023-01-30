Eva Longoria's 'Desperate Housewives' Aston Martin For Sale

Wanna look as hot as Eva Longoria on "Desperate Housewives"? Love cars? Got deep pockets? Then do we have the auction for YOU!!!

That's right ... you could be the lucky owner of the 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Eva whipped around Wisteria Lane during the show's heyday.

The vehicle's current owner, David Teitelbaum tells TMZ the luxury car is one of a kind, factory-made specifically for "Desperate Housewives" ... even down to the color combo. We're told the vehicle was given to Eva after wrap, and has factory door plaques to commemorate it.

The car is currently listed on eBay with a starting price of $39K, or can be purchased outright for $49K. Unclear why Eva decided to part with it originally -- but David is selling the car after just 2 months because he says he's too tall to comfortably drive it.

Of course, it comes with just as much power as it does pretty -- with a naturally aspirated V12 engine and 450 horsepower.

Other features include -- a $2k Apple CarPlay installation Bluetooth and plug-in, as well as brand new tires and brake pads. It has just over 50,000 miles on it.

