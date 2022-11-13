Dwyane Wade's Custom Birthday McLaren Up For Sale For $132K

Wanna ride like a 30-year-old Dwyane Wade? Now ya can ... if you've got some DEEEEEP pockets!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the custom black McLaren MP4 that the Hall of Famer was gifted for his big 3-0 is up for sale -- and the price tag has been set at a staggering $132,900.

The dark-purple car is sweet ... it was specially built for Wade for his cake day and features a 3.8-liter engine with an automatic 7-speed transmission. It also has a label on the doors that reads, "WADE" and "Hand-Assembled In The U.K."

And, according to The Barn, which is selling the ride, it only has 8,131 miles on it!

Wade, now 40, had the whip for a while, but sold it a few years back. We're told the buyer at the time, a car collector, had fun with it ... but is now ready to move on from it.