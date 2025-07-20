Eva Longoria Turns Heads in Blue Bikini on Beach in Spain

Eva Longoria continues turning up the heat in Spain!

The actress and producer flaunted her figure in a vibrant blue bikini while soaking up the sun on the beaches of Marbella alongside husband José Bastón and a few close friends -- including Mexican TV host Alan Tacher.

The beach day comes ahead of her appearance at the star-studded Global Gift Gala.

Eva has been spending the summer in Spain with her family while filming season 2 of her CNN show, "Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain," but it hasn't been all work and no play. The glowing mom has been spotted making the most of her downtime -- and proving that 50 has never looked hotter.