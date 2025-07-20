Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Turns Heads in Blue Bikini on Beach in Spain

Eva Longoria Check Out My Insane Bikini Body at 50!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Eva Longoria Beach Day With José Bastón
Launch Gallery
SUMMER SUN Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Eva Longoria continues turning up the heat in Spain!

The actress and producer flaunted her figure in a vibrant blue bikini while soaking up the sun on the beaches of Marbella alongside husband José Bastón and a few close friends -- including Mexican TV host Alan Tacher.

Eva-Longoria-backgrid-1
Backgrid

The beach day comes ahead of her appearance at the star-studded Global Gift Gala.

Eva has been spending the summer in Spain with her family while filming season 2 of her CNN show, "Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain," but it hasn't been all work and no play. The glowing mom has been spotted making the most of her downtime -- and proving that 50 has never looked hotter.

Eva-Longoria-backgrid-2
Backgrid

With sun-kissed skin and effortless glam, Eva's making waves -- and not just in the water.

Related articles