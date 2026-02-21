50 Cent Joins Eva Longoria's Netflix Film With Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser

Eva Longoria just added some serious star power to her Netflix comedy … because TMZ has learned 50 Cent is in da proverbial club.



Production sources tell TMZ … the rapper and TV mogul has been on set the past two days filming scenes for Longoria’s upcoming Netflix project, “The Fifth Wheel.”

We’re told 50 shot multiple scenes alongside Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser and Brenda Song with the action going down at Exchange LA -- a nightclub in downtown Los Angeles.

Our sources say the cast was filming inside the popular nightlife spot ... with 50 working closely with Kim and the rest of the ensemble in several takes. It’s not clear exactly how large his role is, but our sources say he’s actively involved in the project.