50 Cent Trolls Stefon Diggs After Rumors of Breakup With Cardi B

50 Cent is taking a dig at Stefon Diggs after rumors surfaced the NFL star and Cardi B broke up during Sunday's Super Bowl LX.

Always the troll, 50 hopped on Instagram Monday and wrote, “Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl?”

The rapper added, “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL.”

No doubt Diggs had a rough Sunday ... The New England Patriots wide receiver and his team went down in flames to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13. This happened as Diggs and Cardi were dealing with all the negative speculation around their relationship from fans online.

Those same fans noticed the couple unfollowed each other ... we checked it ourselves and found out it was legit. What we don't know is whether they unfollowed each other before or after the Super Bowl.

Before the big game kicked off, Cardi gave off bad vibes after a reporter asked if she had an inspiring message for Diggs. The "WAP" hitmaker offered a short two-word response ... "Good luck."