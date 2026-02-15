North West's Neon Takeover With Friends at Alexander Wang in NYC

North West's future is looking bright and so is her hair.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter stepped out in NYC rocking a vivid wig while hitting up the Alexander Wang store with a group of friends Saturday. The crew looked straight up rocker chic, with a few of her pals also sporting bold, colorful locks.

Check out the pics ... North and company took over the store, browsing racks and scoping out the latest fits before leaving with shopping bags full of goodies.

Fashion clearly runs in the family. With Kim's style empire, North's already carving out her own lane in the industry and she's only getting started.

Just last month, North joined Ye onstage during his show in Mexico, where he hyped up the crowd and let her perform her new track, "Piercing on My Hand."