North West Shows Off New Piercing & Black Grills For All Her Haters

This One's For My Haters!!!

Play video content TikTok/@kimandnorth

North West either ate a whole sleeve of Oreos or she just debuted a cool rocker-chic new look ... the 12-year-old popped up on TikTok with black grills.

In the video, posted Saturday, North flaunts an apparently fake piercing through the bridge of her nose, along with blue hair and all-black dental bling.

North also showed off the diamond skull necklace her mom, Kim Kardashian, got her for Christmas.

Taking a dig at her haters, she captioned the video, writing, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”

Many on the internet have been up in arms over North's fake tattoos and piercings, prompting her mom to clap back.

In a Complex "GOAT Talk" video with her "All's Fair" co-star Niecy Nash-Betts, Kim said, "Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their hair colored."

North's parents, Ye -- formerly Kanye -- West and Kim came together over the holidays to celebrate as a family.