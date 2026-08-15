Sydney Sweeney Flashes Bum During Yacht Day with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun kicked off their weekend by having some fun under the sun during a yacht escape off Mallorca.

Check out the pics -- the lovebirds jetted off to a massive superyacht on Friday ... just to jet-ski away on the stunning Mediterranean waters. Sydney showed off her beach buns in a cheeky blue swimsuit and kept her top covered with a rash guard.

The music exec matched her with a light blue top of his own ... pairing it with blue swim trunks and a baseball cap.

The jet ski excursion comes during a fun summer for the happy couple -- just a few weeks ago, they bungee jumped together in New Zealand ... and before that, they held hands after watching the NBA Finals Game 4 in the Big Apple.

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And they just did a good deed back in Sydney's hometown of Spokane, Washington ... where they volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank and organized donations for families impacted by the devastating wildfires.