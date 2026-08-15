Sydney Sweeney Flashes Bum During Yacht Day with Scooter Braun
Sydney Sweeney Flashes Her Scultped Bum During Yacht Getaway ...with BF Scooter Braun
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun kicked off their weekend by having some fun under the sun during a yacht escape off Mallorca.
Check out the pics -- the lovebirds jetted off to a massive superyacht on Friday ... just to jet-ski away on the stunning Mediterranean waters. Sydney showed off her beach buns in a cheeky blue swimsuit and kept her top covered with a rash guard.
The music exec matched her with a light blue top of his own ... pairing it with blue swim trunks and a baseball cap.
The jet ski excursion comes during a fun summer for the happy couple -- just a few weeks ago, they bungee jumped together in New Zealand ... and before that, they held hands after watching the NBA Finals Game 4 in the Big Apple.
And they just did a good deed back in Sydney's hometown of Spokane, Washington ... where they volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank and organized donations for families impacted by the devastating wildfires.
Sydney and Scooter have been dating for just under a year now ... and it looks like summer has done nothing but shine a bright light on their relationship!