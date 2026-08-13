Rita Ora Shows Off Beach Body in Tiny Bikini On Ibiza Vacation

My Bikini Bod Will Never Let You Down

Rita Ora's having a wet and wild vacation with friends ... having yachts of fun with model Lady Mary Charteris and other party people on a boat near Ibiza ... and we've got the photos.

The singer-songwriter was spotted swimming off the coast of the Spanish island in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

When she got back on the boat, Rita showered off ... pouring water all over her chest while seemingly looking right at the camera.

Rita was also seen hanging out on the deck with her pals ... tying her hair up under a bandana and leaning back while Charteris sat by her side in a brown bikini and designer sunglasses.

No Taika Waititi on this yacht trip, it seems ... looks like this was just a voyage for the beautiful babes!

This was a case of work before play ... Rita is getting ready to go back to work Friday night, with a concert in Poznań, Poland.