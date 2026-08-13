Ex-Porn Star Jenna Jameson Gets Married to Milagros Ocampo

Jenna Jameson is taking another stab at marriage ... because the ex-porn star has tied the knot with her partner Milagros Ocampo, TMZ has learned.

Jenna got hitched to Ocampo — a voice actor — in Miami, Florida, on July 25, 2026, after they secured a marriage license several weeks earlier, according to online records.

The lovebirds began dating in March 2025 just weeks after Jenna — who is now a businesswoman -- filed for divorce from her former partner, Jessi Lawless. Jenna and Jessi were married in May 2023, but they separated less than a year later in April 2024.

In an annulment filing, Jessi claimed that Jenna entered into the marriage under false pretenses, promising to be debt-free, among other things.

But Jessi says Jenna never disclosed she was mired in a $500,000 tax debt before they said their "I Do's." Jessi also said Jenna pledged to stay sober, but she didn't keep her word.