Ex-Porn Star Jenna Jameson Gets Married to Milagros Ocampo
Ex-Porn Star Jenna Jameson I'm Married -- Again!!!
Jenna Jameson is taking another stab at marriage ... because the ex-porn star has tied the knot with her partner Milagros Ocampo, TMZ has learned.
Jenna got hitched to Ocampo — a voice actor — in Miami, Florida, on July 25, 2026, after they secured a marriage license several weeks earlier, according to online records.
The lovebirds began dating in March 2025 just weeks after Jenna — who is now a businesswoman -- filed for divorce from her former partner, Jessi Lawless. Jenna and Jessi were married in May 2023, but they separated less than a year later in April 2024.
In an annulment filing, Jessi claimed that Jenna entered into the marriage under false pretenses, promising to be debt-free, among other things.
But Jessi says Jenna never disclosed she was mired in a $500,000 tax debt before they said their "I Do's." Jessi also said Jenna pledged to stay sober, but she didn't keep her word.
Let's hope things go better for Jenna on the second go around. Congrats Jenna and Milagros!!!