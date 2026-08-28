Guess The Babe Spreading her Legs On A Jet Ski
Guess Who Babe's Bum Giving Us A 'Heart Attack'
Published
Happy Friday! Can you guess the sexy singer riding the jet ski?!
This hot babe is keeping cool for the summer by not just riding her Jet Ski, but also making a cameo in "Camp Rock 3," which fans have waited years for.
When she's not on stage or in front of a camera ... you can catch this hottie advocating for mental health and supporting various charities.
Splash into the gallery above to see which babe this is!