Guess The Sexy Female Music Stars Showing Off Their Legs

Can you guess the two country music stars showing off their perfect legs? We'll give you some hints, but then it's up to you to put a face to these smooth legs.

The babe on the left kicked off her career 20 years ago, and just recently got hitched to her "Lover." When she's not creating amazing music ... you can catch her at NFL games supporting her new hubby.

The up-and-rising star on the right has had the top song on the charts for 17 straight weeks! Currently on tour, she keeps selling out her shows after releasing her sophomore album.