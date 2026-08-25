Guess The Shirtless Actor Behind This Bulging Bicep

Can you guess the steamy hot American actor showing off this bulging vein on his toned and tanned bicep?!

Like most hot guys, this actor played soccer before hittin' the mainstream during Covid ... where he made TikTok dance videos which has led to him having over 30 million followers!

This stud also starred in a pair of romantic comedies along with being in the new "Baywatch" TV show where you can see even more of his insanely ripped beach bod rescuing beachgoers ... who are probably passing out over how hot he is.