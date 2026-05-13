Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Seen on Set Filming Scenes for 'Baywatch' Reboot

Chris Appleton's officially taking his talents from the glam chair to the lifeguard tower ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's landed a role in the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot.

TMZ obtained photos of the celebrity hairstylist on set Tuesday in Los Angeles and he was hard to miss. Chris was shirtless for multiple takes, showing off his tan and chiseled physique in low-rise jeans and white sneakers while clutching scripts between scenes.

At one point, he was seen huddled with a crew member going over lines, and in another moment, he casually tossed on a jacket between takes while production staff and cameras surrounded him on location.

Of course, Chris is already a major name in Hollywood thanks to his A-list client roster ... working his styling magic on stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.

The casting move actually shouldn't come as a total shock to fans paying attention online.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in March, Chris posted what he jokingly called his "Baywatch audition" on Instagram ... sharing a series of thirst trap shots of himself sprinting across the sand in a tiny white speedo while showing off his ripped abs.