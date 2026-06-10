'Baywatch' Babes Livvy Dunne And Jessica Belkin Hit Chateau Marmont For Night Out

Livvy Dunne and Jessica Belkin hit the town for a night out at Chateau Marmont as they took a break from filming the "Baywatch" reboot ... and they clearly don't need swimsuits to look smoking hot.

Livvy and Jessica showed off their lifeguard-fit bodies while leaving the famed Los Angeles hot spot ... and it's easy to see why they were cast in the reboot.

Livvy, the former gymnast-turned-actress, is set to play Grace on the show, while Jessica stars as Charlie.

The reboot, which is set to debut in January 2027, also stars Brooks Nader, Stephen Amell and Noah Beck.