'Baywatch' Teaser Shows All The Steamy Stars Ready to Save Lives

See Our Sexy Beach Bods in New Trailer

Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne and co. have the best job in the world ... and we're finally getting our first sneak peak at their "Baywatch" reboot ... and it looks HOT.

A teaser for the new show dropped Wednesday ... showing all the stars and their sex beach bodies ... the fellas are shirtless, and the ladies are rocking tight, one-piece swimsuits.

Check out the clip ... Stephen Amell and Jessica Belkin come sprinting down the sand -- while Brooks has a more casual gait as she surveys her surroundings.

Livvy's got a huge grin and wave as she lays back on the lifeguard tower, and Shay Mitchell jumps down to land on the sand.

Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone also make appearances in the short 15-second clip ... which ends with the show's January release date.

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Denies Ever Being in a Relationship With Taron Egerton TMZ.com

Filming is still underway ... and we actually got Brooks on set last week, when she updated us on her relationship, or lack thereof, with Taron Egerton.