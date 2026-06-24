Brooks Nader Says She and Taron Egerton Were Never Dating

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Denies Ever Being in a Relationship With Taron Egerton TMZ.com

Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton haven't broken up ... but that's because Brooks says they were never officially dating.

We got the model and actress Wednesday in Venice Beach in between scenes for the "Baywatch" reboot she's starring in ... and our photog asked her how things were going with the "Rocketman" star.

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Films Scenes On The Set Of The 'Baywatch' Reboot TMZ.com

While Brooks and Taron were spotted going out for a couple dinners in Santa Monica a couple months ago ... it sounds like their spark didn't ignite like a rocket engine.

Brooks says she's single and ready to mingle with guys on fun dates, like she did with Taron ... though she makes it clear she's not dating him or anyone else, at least for now.

This may be news to Taron ... in March we were told they were seeing each other romantically and, at that point, they'd been on at least five dates together.

It seems Brooks felt the two weren't actually in a relationship and were just hanging out and having fun.

During our chat with Brooks, we switched gears from the dating pool to the Reflecting Pool ... asking if she had any thoughts on the national monument that's swimming in controversy.