Brooks Nader & Taron Egerton Dating, Spotted at Dinner in L.A.

Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton are taking their connection seaside, and it's more than just a casual hang.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the "Rocketman" star were seen Saturday night grabbing dinner at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, CA ... a classic low-key but luxury date spot.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the two have been seeing each other romantically after first meeting in Los Angeles earlier this year. We're told they've already been on more than five dates together. Exactly how they met remains unclear.

Nader's love life has kept her in headlines before. She's been linked to a string of big names, including Tom Brady, tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and her former "Dancing With the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko. She was previously married to media executive Billy Haire.

Egerton split from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress Chloe Bennet in summer 2025.

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As you know, Nader is currently busy filming for the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot.