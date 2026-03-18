Brooks Nader Talks 'Baywatch' Swim Lessons, Debuts Iconic Red Swimsuit, on Video

I Got the Hottest Trainer Ever to Teach Me to Swim!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Baywatch" reboot is officially underway, and star Brooks Nader told us she had a lot to learn ... Brooks says she needed someone to give her swimming lessons -- so she got the hottest trainer ever!

We caught up with Brooks on set Wednesday ... and after admitting she didn't grow up swimming and never had any lessons, she assured us she's making up for it.

She joked, "I'm an Olympic swimmer now!"

The model says she's taking acting lessons as well ... and if she acts as well as she takes pictures, we're in for the best show ever! Just watch our video ... we have the first shots of Brooks and Livvy Dunne in the iconic skintight red swimsuits.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check it out ... Brooks, Livvy and the rest of the cast gather for a group pic -- and needless to say ... everyone is smoking hot! Noah Beck was so ripped, he made his pecs dance for Brooks, who couldn't help but cop a feel.

In another clip, Brooks gets last looks from her glam squad while cracking jokes with castmates on the beach.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the news ... Brooks and Livvy joined the reboot as lifeguard captain Selene and junior lifeguard Grace, respectively.