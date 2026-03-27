Brooks Nader Hits Up Miami Music Week With Sisters, SkinnyDipped Snack Brand

Looking Like Snacks In Miami

Brooks Nader and her sexy sisters went skinny dipping in Miami for Miami Music Week ... well, kinda.

Check out these photos of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model at The Standard Spa in Miami on Thursday night ... she's hosting SkinnyDipped snack brand's Sunset Session ... and looking like a snack herself.

Brooks and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader, pulled up in a yacht in full Miami glam ... and they partied with a bunch of famous folks ... like Diplo and David Grutman.

The party people bounced between the dance floor and the deck ... sipping cocktails and snacking on SkinnyDipped snacks ... with DJ Carlita handling the ones and twos.