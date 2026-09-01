Celebrate Zendaya's Big 3-0 With Her Hottest Shots

Zendaya turns the big 3-0 today ... which is obviously cause for celebration! We've watched Z grow up in front of our eyes -- on carpets and the big screen -- so we have to pull out all the stops for such a major milestone.

Zendaya is known to turn heads at every event she attends -- shoutout to Law Roach -- and no carpet is complete until she's walked it.

Not to mention ... Zendaya's acting talent is unmistakable. Let's be so real -- the 'Spider-Man' franchise wouldn't be the huge hit it is without her.

Plus, only Zendaya could spice up a movie with so much sand as she does as Chani in the 'Dune' films.

And, of course, we can't forget "Challengers." Tennis has never been so hot -- and we have Z's incredible acting to thank for that.