Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrate Zendaya's Big 3-0 With Her Hottest Shots

Zendaya 30, Flirty & Thriving!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Zendaya Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Zendaya Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Zendaya turns the big 3-0 today ... which is obviously cause for celebration! We've watched Z grow up in front of our eyes -- on carpets and the big screen -- so we have to pull out all the stops for such a major milestone.

Zendaya is known to turn heads at every event she attends -- shoutout to Law Roach -- and no carpet is complete until she's walked it.

0831-Zendaya-Bday-Iconic-Roles-Sub1
Getty

Not to mention ... Zendaya's acting talent is unmistakable. Let's be so real -- the 'Spider-Man' franchise wouldn't be the huge hit it is without her.

0831-Zendaya-Bday-Iconic-Roles-Sub3
Shutterstock

Plus, only Zendaya could spice up a movie with so much sand as she does as Chani in the 'Dune' films.

0831-Zendaya-Bday-Iconic-Roles-Sub2
Everett Collection

And, of course, we can't forget "Challengers." Tennis has never been so hot -- and we have Z's incredible acting to thank for that.

So happy birthday, Zendaya! Check out our gallery to celebrate with her hottest shots!

Related articles