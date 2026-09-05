Chloe Calandra Hot Shots for Her 26th Birthday!
Chloe Calandra Hot Shots for Her 26th Birthday!
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Everyone say, "Happy birthday, Chloe Calandra!" The influencer turned 26 today ... so you know we have to celebrate!
And since Chloe's blessed up with some fire photos over the years, it only feels right that we honor her big day with a few of our own.
We've rounded up some of the blonde bombshell's hottest shots and steamiest snaps to celebrate another trip around the sun!
Check out our gallery and send some birthday wishes Chloe's way!