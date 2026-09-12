Kelsea Ballerini Hot Shots To Toast Her 33rd Birthday!

Raise A Glass to Her Hot Bod on Her 33rd Bday!!!

Kelsea Ballerini is known for jumping into relationships "Heartfirst" ... but you've gotta check out these shots where she leads with her hot bod instead!

The country singer turns 33 today ... and we've put together some of her hottest shots to celebrate this steamy songstress.

While Kelsea may have grown up in landlocked Tennessee ... she's apparently no stranger to a bathing suit -- drawing eyes in these skimpy red and white 'fits.

Of course -- while we're sure she's got great jeans -- she doesn't leave her fitness up to chance ... hitting the gym and giving fans a look at her chest in a snap afterward.