Celebs Make a Splash With Their Summer Water Sports
Summer Water Sports Celebs Make A Splash 💦
Published
Summer '26 was nothing shy of the A-list water warriors livin' their best lives and makin' big waves!
Check out the gallery -- Justin Bieber vested up for a day of tubing on the lake ... and talk about babes on a jet ski?! Kelsey Calemine, Kaylor Martin and Alexus Learmann slayed as a trio in their stringy bikinis, vroom vroom!
Bernice Burgos lookin' like a total baddie on a board, rocking a neon bikini bright enough to blind her millions of followers. 🥵
And Olivia Ponton and Lily Chee caught the wave and surfed to superstardom!
Being pretty and flexing ain't the only thing these celebs can do ... Seas the day and hit the water with Hollywood!