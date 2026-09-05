Celebs Make a Splash With Their Summer Water Sports

Summer '26 was nothing shy of the A-list water warriors livin' their best lives and makin' big waves!

Check out the gallery -- Justin Bieber vested up for a day of tubing on the lake ... and talk about babes on a jet ski?! Kelsey Calemine, Kaylor Martin and Alexus Learmann slayed as a trio in their stringy bikinis, vroom vroom!

Bernice Burgos lookin' like a total baddie on a board, rocking a neon bikini bright enough to blind her millions of followers. 🥵

And Olivia Ponton and Lily Chee caught the wave and surfed to superstardom!